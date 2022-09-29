Rapper Coolio dead (✝59): ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ singer likely collapsed



His song “Gangsta’s Paradise” exploded in the 90s: now rapper Coolio is dead. He was 59. Rap ​​superstar Coolio has died. According to his manager Jarez Posey, he died in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon (local time), the American television channel “CNN” reported, among others. The Grammy winner was 59. Coolio’s manager, Posey, told TMZ.com that the musician collapsed in a friend’s bathroom. Rescuers who arrived shortly after declared him dead on the spot. It is suspected that he suffered a cardiac arrest. The official cause of death has not yet been released. Coolio, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., rose to fame on the Los Angeles rap scene in the late 80s. He began his career in Compton, a borough that is home to a number of great rappers on the coast. west like Dr. Dre or Ice Cube appeared.

“Gangsta’s Paradise” provided the worldwide breakthrough

With the hits “Fantastic Voyage” and “Gangsta’s Paradise”, he briefly became a global rap superstar in the mid-90s. Above all, his song “Gangsta’s Paradise”, which can be found on the soundtrack of the film “Dangerous Minds” by Michelle Pfeiffer, has become cult. The song also won him a Grammy. Coolio has also appeared in TV series and movies such as Batman & Robin and Dracula 3000.