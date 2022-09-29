Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Strips Royal Family Members of Their Titles: Here’s Why

There are changes among the Danish royal family. A few Bluebloods are given new names. The context is above all personal: with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, changes are imminent within the British royal family. The members of the court receive new titles and therefore new tasks. But things don’t just happen in this European royal family. Queen Margrethe II also cleaned up in Denmark.”Changes in titles and forms of address within the royal family,” a longer text begins in the latest post on the palace’s official Instagram page. The descendants of Prince Joachim, the second son of the monarch, are concerned. From January 1, 2023, they will only be “allowed to use the titles of Count and Countess of Monpezat, while the previous titles of Prince and Princess of Denmark will expire”. Prince Joachim: seen here surrounded by his wife Princess Marie and his children Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena. (Source: IMAGO/EPP)

