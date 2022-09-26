Queen Elizabeth II: Explosion of prices for her favorite dog breed

Queen Elizabeth II’s love for the Corgi dog breed was well known. After the 96-year-old’s death, the prices of the four-legged friends rise massively. There are countless photos of the late Queen Elizabeth II with the short-legged four-legged friends. The queen has even bred corgis herself. The noble kept several specimens of the breed until her death. After his death, there was a real hype around the animals. This makes the purchase prices of fur noses skyrocket.

Corgi prices double

“Prices from registered Corgi breeders hit a new high today,” Pets4Homes told AFP on Monday. Prices were therefore twice as high as three days earlier. For one of the small sheepdogs, more than 2,500 pounds (2,795 euros) was requested.” The Queen was, among other things, a world-renowned dog lover and truly symbolized the love and affection that our country cares about its dogs,” Kennel Club boss Mark Beazley told AFP. Elizabeth II had bred corgis herself, but gave up the hobby a few years ago. But she kept two dorgis, that is, dachshund-corgi mixes, as companions.

