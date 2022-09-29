Prince Joachim criticizes his mother



Queen Margrethe II demoted four grandchildren. The children’s father is now commenting on the decision. Was it against his will? There will be a change in the Danish royal family from January 1, 2023. Margrethe II takes the title away from four of her grandchildren. The children of his second son, Prince Joachim, will no longer be called prince and princess. The “Royal Highnesses” Henrik, Nikolai, Felix and Athena become “Excellencies”.

“Very sad”

The reactions to the decision of the monarch are not long in coming. A journalist from “Ekstra Bladet” met Prince Joachim in front of the Danish consulate in Paris. The 53-year-old explains that everyone is “very sad”. “It’s never nice to see your children being abused. They end up in a situation they don’t understand.” Lene Balleby, communications manager, previously explained that the father of the family was involved in the decision. Talks have been ongoing since May this year. But Joachim himself says something else: “It was announced to me five days in advance. In May, she was only told that the title would be revoked as soon as her children turned 25. “Athena will be eleven years old in January”, he underlines to this effect. Prince Joachim with his wife Marie and his children Nikolai, Félix, Henrik and Athéna (Source: IMAGO/PPE)