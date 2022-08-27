Prince Harry shares touching words about his mother



Harry, who attended the event without his wife, Duchess Meghan, said: “I hope to honor her every day. She has worked tirelessly to support and destigmatize people living with HIV/AIDS. fittingly, these are her favorite forget-me flowers- I hope we can uphold my mother’s legacy by renewing our commitment to those we serve, whoever and wherever they are.” to speak Botswana. The organization, founded in 2006 by Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and Prince Harry, cares for HIV-infected children and young people and does educational work. He thanked those present for their support and underlined: “And I know that my mother, if she was there, would thank you too. deceased, had long been an activist in the fight against HIV. In 1988, she became the first known person to shake hands with people living with HIV in front of the world.