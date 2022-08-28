Pietro Lombardi comments on paternity doubts



In June, they went public with their romantic reunion, and in August, news of the pregnancy followed. Fans are worried – and Lombardi reacts Seven years after the birth of his son, Pietro Lombardi is expecting his second child. His girlfriend Laura Maria Rypa is pregnant. The musician made it public on Instagram a few days ago. Early congratulations quickly piled up below the post, but there were also critical voices in the comments column. Because for some fans the pregnancy came as a surprise, after all, the two had only gone public with their love affair two months earlier. So the question arose for some followers: is Pietro Lombardi really the father?

“My child must be called Lombardi”

The musician can only laugh. In an interview with RTL, he now says: “A lot of people think we only got together when it became public.” But: “It was much, much earlier. More than six months.” The baby is currently as big as an avocado. Laura Maria is therefore in the 16th week of pregnancy. The two do not yet know if it will be a boy or a girl. For Pietro, however, one thing is certain: “My child must be called Lombardi.” Last name is mandatory for 30 year olds.