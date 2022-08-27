Other allegations against the NDR published



Schleswig-Holstein Prime Minister Daniel Günther: He and his CDU generally do well in NDR reporting. (Source: IMAGO / Frank Peter) In early 2022, NDR viewers heard nothing of the allegations against CDU state parliament speaker Klaus Schlie regarding various side activities of the politician.

“A kind of anticipatory obedience”

However, an anonymous member of NDR’s editorial staff told “Stern”: “This borders on court reporting.” It is unclear whether there were and are direct instructions from the Kiel State Chancellery in this regard. But another insider pointed out, “It’s a kind of anticipated obedience. Publishers and broadcasters want to keep their high-paying contracts or move on.” And he also says, “It’s basically about not stepping on the toes of the powerful in the country. This was also demonstrated in the following case. That’s what happened at Digital Farmer’s Day in the fall of 2020. The event was moderated by Julia Stein, head of the Schleswig-Holstein state radio’s quarterly policy and research department, who was also president of “Netzwerk Recherche” for several years. In any case, she always gave the right key words to Prime Minister Daniel Günther, who was on the podium, according to “Stern”. According to the credits, Julia Stein was also responsible for reporting on the Farmer’s Day in “Schleswig-Holstein Magazin”, which aired a little later. So she was totally in control of what viewers experienced and what they didn’t. (Source: IMAGO / Reiner Zensen) The “Business Insider” published a study on Thursday according to which NDR employees reported a “climate of fear” and a “political filter” in internal investigative reports . Executives reportedly repeatedly blocked critical reporting. You can read more about the claims that were first published here. Loading…IntegrateWith the NDR revelations, the next inconsistencies at an ARD broadcaster are now revealed. The case of Patricia Schlesinger has been in the headlines for weeks before – and with it the question of the proper functioning of RBB’s control mechanisms. The case involves nepotism and the waste of dues money, while the attorney general’s office investigates suspicions of infidelity and taking benefits. Read more about the allegations against the former RBB manager here.