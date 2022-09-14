Obesity Increasing in India

Recent data shows that India has a growing obesity epidemic. As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4), the proportion of obese women is six percent in the poorest quintile, and 36 percent among the richest. Despite sustained economic growth, the proportion of overweight and obese women in India has increased.

Globally, 1.9 billion adults are obese and 650 million are overweight. As a result, obesity causes 2.8 million deaths. In India, an estimated 135 million people are obese. The National Centre for Biotechnology Information has estimated that by 2030, obesity will account for 27.8% of the world’s population – a staggering number!

Despite the growing prevalence of obesity, it was not evenly distributed across Indian districts. While women tended to be more obese, men experienced higher relative increases. The states with the highest percentages of overweight and obese individuals were Sikkim, Kerala, and Goa. Among women, over half of all districts had an obesity rate of more than 12%.

Although the prevalence of obesity has increased over time, it is still a major concern for the country. This disease affects not only the physical body but also the mental health of those who are affected by it. It affects self-esteem and can lead to social discrimination. Ultimately, the best way to tackle obesity is to attack its underlying causes – a sedentary lifestyle and an unhealthy diet.

Obesity rates in urban areas have jumped in recent years. This is partly due to a sedentary lifestyle and easy availability of high-fat food. According to the World Health Organization, a BMI of 25 or higher is considered overweight or obese. This figure should not be underestimated.

As with many other chronic diseases, obesity can affect the reproductive system. It can lead to irregular menstrual cycles, hair growth and cysts in the ovaries, which can affect fertility. While the physical effects of obesity have been widely recognized, the mental and social problems associated with obesity often remain unnoticed. The resulting psychological distress can lead to loneliness, depression, and decreased quality of life.

Obesity among adolescents has increased to 19.3% in India in 2010. Bariatric surgery can help adolescents with the associated long-term comorbidities. This study aimed to identify the impact of the procedure on morbidly obese adolescents. The study involved a retrospective review of 10 adolescent patients who underwent Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy at an institute.