Now she speaks



A video by Melanie Müller is currently causing a stir. So far, she has remained silent on the headlines. But now singer Ballermann is fighting back. First it was men at one of their concerts who gave the Hitler salute. Then a video emerged on Wednesday, which supposedly shows Melanie Müller herself performing the clear arm move. The question that remained after these recordings: To what extent is the singer Ballermann involved in right-wing circles? Other clues could also point to an implication. You can read more about it here. Now, for the first time, the singer speaks according to the headlines and rejects all links with the far-right milieu. In his statement on his Instagram account, it is written: “The media fire, the unjustified allegations against me, the claim that I work with right-wing extremists and operate in the far-right environment has hit me hard. affected physically and mentally”. the whole situation tore her up and she was stunned – she backs up that claim with a photo of herself under a duvet, tea in hand, with an exhausted expression on her face. In the next few days, she will retire and process the events. “I repeat once again: I have nothing to do with right-wing radicals or nationalist ideas. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms.”