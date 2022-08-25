Nicole Kidman Makes a Splash with Photos: ‘These Abs’



Other looks can be seen in the next photo gallery, but the famous denim outfit shouldn’t be missed either. While the foreground shows Kidman appearing to cut his bangs, the penultimate shot shows how fit the Oscar-winning actor’s arms are. Fans, including celebrities, apparently can’t help but compliment Kidman. ‘Game of Thrones’ star Gwendoline Christie just sends a flame emoji, from model Naomi Campbell there are three. Actress Rita Wilson says, “Great photos.” “Wow, all those pictures. And those abs, Nic,” comments Kidman’s colleague and longtime friend Naomi Watts. Someone also says, “Just perfect!”, and one fan is sure, “A real goddess. You look amazingly beautiful.”