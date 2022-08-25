New family member! Meghan and Harry adopt a dog



Added animal family to the Sussex family. Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have a new dog. Not their first four-legged friend, Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have welcomed a beagle into their home, which is actually set to spend its life in the animal lab. Instead, “Mia” is now the couple’s third dog. According to the LA Times, the dog is seven years old and is one of 4,000 beagles rescued from an animal testing center in the United States. The dogs were bred solely to be sold for pharmaceutical and biotech research.

“Hi Shannon, this is Meghan”

The rescue project manager told the US newspaper that Meghan called her personally. “She called me on my cell phone with a blocked number and was like, ‘Hey Shannon, it’s Meghan’.”