NDR: consequences for staff after the test report



After strong criticism of the work of the NDR, there are now changes in the company. After the publication of an internal test report on the processes of the Kiel State Broadcasting Center of the North German Broadcasting Corporation (NDR), the broadcaster has drawn consequences for the staff. The editor and editorial manager for policy and research would receive “new tasks” outside the broadcast center in the future, director Volker Thormählen said in Kiel on Wednesday. by superiors in recent years. A team of NDR reviewers investigated these and presented their findings on Tuesday. Accordingly, journalistic principles were not violated. The problem is a “disturbed editorial climate” with a lack of communication and a lack of trust.

External survey commissioned

The internal review by a team of NDR journalists is only part of the handling of the case. The national broadcasting board responsible for NDR Schleswig-Holstein has also commissioned an external investigation. The editor and the editor-in-chief had already temporarily suspended their duties during the examination. Funkhaus director Thormählen had also taken unpaid leave. According to NDR, the director of NDR, Joachim Knuth, asked him, after the delivery of the test report, to resume his work and initiate a new structural and cultural start.