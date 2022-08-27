NDR and the allegations of influence: now the broadcaster reacts



The allegations weigh heavily. Has NDR influenced political reporting? The broadcaster is now taking action: Schleswig-Holstein’s National Broadcasting Council NDR wants to hold a special meeting to discuss allegations related to the public broadcaster’s political reporting. The chair of the independent oversight body for the work of the program, Laura Pooth, confirmed on Friday: “We will address the allegations made in the report as soon as possible on Monday.” The officials of Norddeutscher Rundfunk in Schleswig-Holstein had promised all the necessary information and information. It is now an objective and independent illumination. The online media “Business Insider” and then “Stern” had reported allegations that there could be some kind of filter by superiors in the political reporting of the state radio station NDR in Schleswig-Holstein in Kiel. Several cases have been documented in which NDR employees have expressed their dissatisfaction. Read more here.Loading…Integrate

NDR rejects the allegations

For example, it was an interview that a journalist from NDR wanted to do, but his superiors refused. “Business Insider” refers to an investigative report by NDR’s Editorial Board. The subject of the interview brings into play another political dimension, the SPD has already drafted a questionnaire for the black-green Land government in Kiel, and the FDP wants to talk about the matter at the level of the Land parliament committees.