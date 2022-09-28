“My father will be king, better be careful”



Prince George obviously knows exactly what important role he will one day have. He allegedly threatened classmates along with his father. Prince George is apparently aware of his and his father’s important position. The nine-year-old reportedly warned a classmate who apparently annoyed him. Prince William and Princess Kate’s eldest son reportedly told his classmate, “My dad will be king, so you better watch out!” At least that’s what royal expert Katie Nicholl claims. According to the Daily Mail, in her current book ‘The New Royals’, she writes that George and his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis grew up with an understanding of the monarchy and a lot of ‘sense of duty’. But you can’t rush too much, so George knows that one day he will be king. However, her parents tried not to impose too many responsibilities on her too soon. Prince George is the second in line to the British throne after his father.