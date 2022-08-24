Mirja du Mont shares a photo of her son

Photo of madmin madminAugust 24, 2022
3


Unlike their mother, Mirja du Mont’s children are not in the spotlight. The echo of a new photo of her son is all the greater.Two children are from Sky and Mirja du Mont’s marriage, which broke down in 2016: 21-year-old daughter Tara and five-year-old son Fayn . Their children mostly keep the famous parents out of public view, and recordings of the two are rare. The 46-year-old mother now delights her fans even more with a photo of her son. In her Instagram story, the actress shares a snapshot of the teenager looking directly at the camera. He wears a light gray top and a silver chain. “I’m proud of you son!! How time flies! 16 years old,” she wrote. However, the reason for posting is not his birthday. It was already August 3.

Photo of madmin madminAugust 24, 2022
3
Photo of madmin

madmin

Related Articles

Photo of Secretly released nude photos of stepdaughter

Secretly released nude photos of stepdaughter

August 23, 2022
Photo of Blake Lively shares rare bikini photo – and wows fans

Blake Lively shares rare bikini photo – and wows fans

August 25, 2022

Hormone replacement therapy for breast cancer patients doesn’t lead to reoccurrence, study finds

July 20, 2022
Photo of Quiz: What is your knowledge of movies and series?

Quiz: What is your knowledge of movies and series?

August 22, 2022
Back to top button