Michael Wendler in the mobile home? “False and fictional”

According to the media, Michael Wendler and Laura Müller now live in a mobile home. The pop singer commented on these headlines on t-online: How does Michael Wendler live now? The pop singer previously lived with his wife Laura Müller in a 230 square meter villa in South Florida. The influencer and former “Let’s Dance” contestant has occasionally shared recordings from her own four walls or the pool at her house on her Instagram profile in the past. There is no confirmation on this. The media only refers to a photo from the erotic platform “OnlyFans”, which shows Michael Wendler in front of a caravan. The report does not specify the age of the photo. Another clue in the story: the alleged dealer wants to be able to confirm the sale of the car. But we search in vain for a quote here.

