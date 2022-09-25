Micaela Schäfer tattooed her nipples again



Reality TV star Micaela Schäfer got a tattoo in a rather unusual place. The nipple photo explanation is heroic. Standing out at all costs: Since her participation in the first season of the casting show “Germany’s Next Top Model” in 2006, Micaela Schäfer has been a permanent guest on trash television. “Big Brother”, “The Cinderella Experiment”, “Reality Queens on Safari” and of course “I’m a Celebrity – Get Me Out of Here” are part of the former model candidate’s CV. The former jungle camper also works as a DJ and erotic model. Fans will now be amazed: the 38-year-old has big kissing mouths tattooed around her nipples. Heidi Klum’s former “Meeeedchen” lay on the bench with the tattoo artist for four hours and had her nipples decorated, like Micaela the “Bild” – newspaper articles. The result: plump red lips on each breast. And they are only a so-called concealment, that is, a seam on an existing pattern. Because the model previously had heart tattoos around her nipples. Micaela: “Now I finally wanted something new!” “If you want to be beautiful, you have to suffer” The muse kissed her while watching comics from the 60s. “There I discovered a heroine with talking breasts. She had kisses around her nipples. Like I also feel like a superheroine, it suits me perfectly.” The sting of this sensitive part of the body was always painful. “It really hurts,” the former supermodel contestant said. “But if you want to be beautiful, you have to suffer.” In her Instagram story, she also shares a censored topless photo. “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who has the craziest nipples of all?” she captioned the photo.