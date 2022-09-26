Mesut Özil became a father for the second time



In July, they made the pregnancy public. Two months later, the baby is already in the world. Mesut Özil announced it with a photo on Instagram: “Welcome to the world, our little princess Ela”, wrote Mesut Özil on Monday in a photo showing his newborn daughter. The little girl is wearing a white cap and a polka dot romper. This is already the second child for Mesut Özil and his wife Amine Gülse. In March 2020, the two became parents – to daughter Eda. Yes, the two girls have almost the same name.

The family is now four years old

Now, two and a half years later, the family is four years old and their daughter Eda has had a sister with little Ela. The first comments quickly accumulated under the post. Many fans congratulate the couple on their birth. Mesut Özil and Amine Gülse have been in a relationship since 2017. Two years later, the footballer and the model said yes. The wedding took place at the five-star Four Seasons hotel in Istanbul. The wedding caused a stir. Because Turkish President Erdogan was also invited and even acted as a witness for Özil.