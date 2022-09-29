Melanie Müller’s ex, Mike Blümer, attacks the youth office



A video by Melanie Müller questions. Now her husband Mike Blümer has also commented on the allegations – and is distancing himself from his ex. There are two videos that put a lot of pressure on Melanie Müller. Singer Ballermann stands on a stage surrounded by men who raise their arms in a Hitler salute and chant “Sieg Heil”. The 34-year-old later claimed on Instagram that she left the event straight away. Another clip, however, also shows the queen of the jungle in a clear pose. His former partner Mike Blümer also saw the tapes. “I am shocked, distraught, speechless. I no longer recognize Melli Müller, who is still my wife, he explains in an interview with RTL. She had never had good tendencies before. But since the breakup, she was.” slipping into right-wing circles – also through her partner”. Melanie Müller has been in a relationship with Andreas Kunz since the beginning of the year – who should not be a stranger on the far-right scene. “I warned her several times. But she is without a lead at the moment and we see the result now. I hope one day she will turn her brain back on,” her ex continued.

“I am not ready to return the children to him”

Mike Blumer is now primarily concerned with his children. They have Matty, an almost three-year-old son, and Mia, a two-year-old daughter, of whom they share custody. “In consultation with the youth welfare office and other institutions, I first took the children with me so that nothing funny happened,” says Mike. “And right now, I’m not ready to give her the kids back.”