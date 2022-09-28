Melanie Müller probably also showed the Hitler salute – new video refutes her claim

faux pas in the past

In 2013, the 34-year-old rose to fame thanks to her participation in the dome show “The Bachelor”. A year later, she won the crown in the jungle camp. Shortly after, she was seen on “TV Total”, making a joke about Hitler in front of the cameras. In the late night show she talked about her participation in “Celebrity Boxing”, but above all she presented her new book “Do it yourself, or no one will do it to you – from wallflower to queen of the jungle”. She said: “I actually wanted to call it ‘Mein Kampf’, but I googled it – unfortunately the title is already taken.” A tasteless joke. The studio audience was only embarrassed by the reference to Adolf Hitler’s book. Three years later, Melanie Müller was agitating against refugee policy on Facebook. The musician commented on a “Stern TV” report on poverty in old age: “I am ashamed of Germany and our politics in front of our old people. The main thing is that our foreign fellow citizens have a new telephone and support permanent financier.”

Melanie Muller likes Andreas Kunz

In fact, no reason to assume that Melanie Müller has contacts in the right circle – if it wasn’t for her new boyfriend. Melanie Müller has not been in a relationship with Mike Blümer since the beginning of the year. Instead, she now likes Andreas Kunz – and he shouldn’t be unknown on the far-right scene. Journalist Daniel Spliethoff explained to RTL: “Andreas Kunz has an extensive network of companies. Some of them can be traced to very shady companies. For example, the security company Asgaard, which attracted several renewed attention to far-right activity.” Müller has a new friend: Andrew Kunz. (Source: IMAGO/ArcheoPix) Andreas Kunz would have worn a sweater with the inscription “Thor Steinar” during an RTL shoot. A very popular brand with people with a radical right-wing worldview. He also poses with right-wing populist Victor Orbán on Instagram. There are also photos of Melanie Müller that raise questions. For example, the singer can be seen in a snapshot of the Sin City boxing club. According to Spliethoff, this too “can be attributed to Leipzig’s far-right scene”. “Anyone who associates with such people is deeply rooted in this scene.” Melanie Müller has not yet commented on the latest video.