Melanie Müller: Porn, parties, falling – what now?



From jungle camp to Nazi headlines: Melanie Müller seems to have lost her bearings in the blind march to the Olympus of entertainment. At a time when a culture of performance is maturing, whereby only the fittest survive, much of voyeuristic society is only too happy to amuse themselves with the missteps of all the many petty tabloid protagonists who think they’re done. for a great career in show business. Melanie Müller, who is currently being publicly pilloried, is a prime example of the darkness that can invade you at some point when, driven by the desire for work and attention, you only look in one direction. early age. Having grown up nowhere in Saxony, growing up Melanie shuttles between a very direct but “loving” parental reality and sparkling dream worlds: “I always liked to pose for erotic photos. ten years ago in a taped interview. At some point, the photos become small films. And from the small scene of porn, it goes directly to the “big” of television. Suddenly, everyone wants to know who this blonde girl from Saxony is, sweeping the prime time world naked and with a lively tongue. In 2014, no one can avoid the unique blend of Brigitte Nielsen and Marilyn Monroe. It was the year that Melanie Müller, who had just galloped through male fantasies as “Scarlet Young”, was finally crowned “celebrity”. Suddenly she was everywhere. “Celebrity Dinner”, “I’m a Star – Get Me Out of Here”, “Celebrity Boxing”, “Grill den Henssler”: Melanie takes full advantage of the endless airtime and gratefully accepts every offer. It’s the start of a media journey in the fast lane, in which the lead actress sets clear priorities: “I’m only on the road, I sleep in the car. Looks like the Rolling Stones made the party there,” says the up-and-coming artist, who also discovered his love for “Ballermann culture” in its heyday. “Evolution is in danger – we have to pop, pop, pop!” the El Arenal loudspeakers blared. Melanie Müller can no longer be stopped No break With success, however, demonic stress also seeps into the artist’s life. But Melanie Müller doesn’t think much about the breaks or a deeper preliminary analysis of the coming attendance offers. The Queen of the Jungle wants it all and takes it all with her. The consequences are devastating, because at some point the foreseeable wear and tear of the “Melanie Müller” brand can no longer be stopped. Smaller and smaller TV events and shows are the start. Additionally, private issues pile up, which ultimately leads to a relationship crisis from which there is no way out in 2021. With her former manager and ex-partner Mike Blümer (they both have two children in young age), Melanie Müller launches a Mud Fight media campaign where there are no winners. This summer, Melanie Müller has a stroke. But even that warning signal went off: “I was only in the hospital for a day and then I got out,” she reports. The need for attention, the search for fulfillment and the pressure to always be present in this profession all have a price. Crumbling facade of well-being But it’s getting worse. Now seen only as a celebrity caricature D, Melanie Müller dances through the beer tents in late summer 2022. Along with her luggage, she has her three-minute Ballermann and a crumbling feel-good facade. She also finds herself in a bar in Leipzig where the rocker club “Rowdys Eastside” feels at home. From there, individuals should maintain contact with the right-wing hooligan scene. One thing leading to another, we first hear “Sieg Heil! of the pack. Then Melanie Müller also poses on stage with her right arm raised. This is the moment when everything seems to fall apart. Just hours after the videos of the performance in question were released, Melanie Müller is back at the top of the national title chart. This time, however, for reasons that are ashamed and giddy. Blinded by the need for recognition and addiction to employment, the artist is now faced with a huge pile of broken glass. And now, Mrs Müller?