Melanie Müller performs again at the Ballermann

Didn’t Melanie Müller really want to take a break from the Nazi allegations? Now she was back on the Ballermann stage. In recent days pop singer Melanie Müller has been in the media because she performed in Leipzig where men in the audience gave the Hitler salute and chanted “Sieg Heil”. Video recordings are also circulating from Müller, which should show how she shouts “East Germany” and stretches her arm in the air several times. The singer took so much of the media discussion over the outrageous appearance in Leipzig that she posted a photo on Instagram which showed her lying on the sofa with a cup of tea. “I’m in pretty bad physical condition right now so I’m going to take a break for the next few days, recover and try to process it,” she wrote on Sept. 28. She spontaneously canceled a concert scheduled for September 29 in Dresden. The regeneration phase was apparently very short…

