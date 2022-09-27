Melanie Müller cancels her Oktoberfest concert

It should be a completely normal appearance at an Oktoberfest. But then Melanie Müller leaves the scene – and thus sets an example against right-wing extremism. The singer, who began her career in show business as a “Bachelor” candidate, is on stage surrounded by men. Not unusual so far. But in the 25-second clip, the audience raises their arm in the Hitler salute and shouts “Sieg Heil” repeatedly. Melanie Müller stands on stage, confused, trying to save the day with a “Zickezacke, zickezacke”. call. It’s a video extract that leaves you speechless. Then the recording ends. Melanie Müller is also quickly assigned to the right-wing scene – but the 34-year-old is now distancing herself with a statement on Instagram.

“A completely normal appearance, a completely normal booking”

The performance would have taken place on September 17. She was booked for “a singing show organized under the motto of Oktoberfest”. “For me, therefore, a completely normal performance and a completely normal booking,” says Melanie Müller. This is also seen in the video. What isn’t shown, however, is Melanie Müller’s reaction. “Of course, I immediately emphasized that such statements should be avoided and strongly criticize them.”

