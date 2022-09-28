Marlyne Barrett: ‘Chicago Med’ actress has cancer



Marlyne Barrett makes her illness public. The ‘Chicago Med’ actress has cancer. She reveals details about her tumor. In the popular American series “Chicago Med”, Marlyne Barrett plays nurse Maggie Lockwood. In the format, the character of the actress battled breast cancer. Sadly, Barrett can now relate all too well to what the character felt during the diagnosis: she, too, was diagnosed with cancer.

“Will I survive?

The 44-year-old is now making this public in an interview with “People” magazine. As a result, after an inguinal hernia operation, she had a large accumulation of fluid in her stomach. Doctors then discovered a football-sized tumor in her uterus last July. “I didn’t believe them, but when they showed me the scanner, I just said, ‘Oh my God.’ The first question was, ‘Will I survive?'” she says. The doctors then explained to her that she needed “aggressive” chemotherapy and surgical removal of the uterus. “I found the courage and sat down and said, ‘I’m going to face this,'” the actress shared. Before her hair fell out from the treatment, she shaved. Barrett doesn’t let illness get him down. His family gives him strength. She has been married to husband Gavin since 2009. They are parents to 11-month-old twins, Joshuah-Jireh and Ahnne-N’Urya. “My limbs tingle from the chemo and he drops everything to give me food and hand massages. He drops everything just to give me love,” he enthused. she about her partner.