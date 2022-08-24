Markus Söder’s daughter cut her hair



Markus Söder’s daughter, unlike her father, did well. Model Gloria-Sophie Burkandt has parted with her mane, long hair is often part of a model’s look. It was the same with Gloria-Sophie Burkandt for a long time. The daughter of Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder repeatedly showed off her hazel hair. She skillfully staged this on numerous social media posts for her 30,000 followers. Now, the young woman is back with a new shot. She looks completely different in this one.

Gloria-Sophie Burkandt has a new hairstyle

Gloria is in Monte Carlo at the moment and seems to have had her hair done for the trip to the French Riviera. Her hair is noticeably shorter. In the back, it only goes to the hairline, while the bangs are a bit longer and combed out of the face with a voluminous side parting. “I’m happy to be here,” she simply wrote of the photo. She doesn’t even mention her new look. However, their fans take care of it.