Margrethe II revokes titles: The Danish royal family has long been in crisis



Not all members like demotions in the Danish royal family. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. A look behind the palace walls. Queen Margrethe II announced changes in the royal family a few days ago. As a result, the Danish monarch strips her titles from four grandchildren. Prince Joachim Nikolai’s children Henrik, Felix and Athena – previously princes and princesses – will be downgraded to ‘Excellencies’ on January 1, 2023. The palace explained the step saying they wanted to give the royal offspring more freedom away from royal obligations. But is this just an excuse to further marginalize the family? “It’s a bit more complicated.” The distance between Prince Joachim and the rest of the Bluebloods has been felt in the past. The Queen’s second son rarely appears in public with his family. He once told the French magazine “Point de Vue” about his relationship with his brother Frederik: “It’s a little more complicated between us. The crown prince only has to follow the given path. But as far as number two and his wife concerned, nothing is defined, as far as the role goes.” “I was asked to do it very strongly” In 2019 he moved from Denmark to Paris with his second wife Marie and their children. At this point, it was already clear that there could be a crisis behind the palace walls. Because when Joachim was asked about his transition from farmer in his country of origin to defense attaché in the French capital, his wife explained to “Billed Bladet” in July 2020: “It is not always the case that we can determine everything.” Joachim, for his part, openly confessed in another interview: “I was very strongly encouraged to do this. Also by the Queen.” The withdrawal of the title is now fueling speculation of a crisis within the family. Especially since the differences are all the more clear vis-à-vis the outside world. Joachim reacted after the withdrawal of the title: “It’s never pleasant to see your own children mistreated. You find yourself in a situation that you don’t understand.” His ex-wife and mother of his eldest sons, Alexandra von Frederiksborg, called it a “shock” for the family. Until now, Joachim had planned to live in Paris with his family until the summer of 2023. However , it remains to be seen whether the family will actually return to Denmark. Because the gap between her and other members of the royal family seems to have widened further after recent events, also thinks royal expert Jacob Heinel Jensen. “Right now it’s two entities. It’s the opposite of what the royal family should be. They should unite the people,” he told DR. With the removal of the title and the reactions to it, it is now clear to everyone that the court does indeed have some issues to deal with.