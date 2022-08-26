Lorena Rae got engaged: huge engagement ring



The wedding bells will soon ring for German model Lorena Rae. The 28-year-old is engaged to her companion. Lorena Rae is in love: the model is engaged. Rae’s partner, CJ, announced the happy news on his Instagram account: “For four years and two days, officially the happiest man alive,” he captioned two photos. In the first photo, they are both smiling at the camera, the 28-year-old has her arm around her fiancé. The remarkable engagement ring is clearly visible there, seen even better in the following photo: the 28-year-old holds her hand with the ring in front of her face. Apparently, the photos were taken one day by the sea. According to the Instagram post on the Spanish island of Formentera, many stars and fans congratulated the couple under the post, including Sara Sampaio. The Portuguese model wrote “Oh my god” and added several heart-shaped emoticons. Australian model Shanina Shaik commented, “Oh my god yes! So happy! Love you both. Congratulations.” Alleged romance with Leonardo DiCaprioRae, whose last name is actually Rape, is from Diepholz, Lower -Saxony, but moved in early 2017 to New York to start modeling. That same year, an alleged flirtation between Rae and Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio made headlines. Since then, she has largely kept her private life out of public view. She was best known as a model in 2018: she walked the catwalk at the “Victoria’s Secret” fashion show in New York.