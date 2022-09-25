Lilly zu Sayn-Wittgenstein reveals her relationship status

Photo of madmin madminSeptember 25, 2022
1


She herself does not have a permanent partner at the moment. Or maybe you don’t want to announce it yet. When asked if she was taken, Sayn-Wittgenstein said, “Officially, I’m single right now…I’m still holding myself back.” Nevertheless, a new marriage would be an option for her. “Now yes! I have two adult children and I won’t have any more. Most people underestimate the fact that being a full-time mom or parent gives up a lot of their privacy for the sake of it. of their offspring. a lot of it just falls by the wayside and gets lost.” If she were to start a new relationship now, at almost 50, it wouldn’t be about “the desire to have children or start a family”. Nevertheless, the Lady of the Society looks to the future with realism: “If the right man crosses my path, then it will be a decision for the next 20 years of my life. And most likely a time in my life that will also be associated with health. limitations. So it would be a commitment for the rest of my life.”

Photo of madmin madminSeptember 25, 2022
1
Photo of madmin

madmin

Related Articles

Photo of ‘Das Boot’ director Wolfgang Petersen is dead

‘Das Boot’ director Wolfgang Petersen is dead

August 16, 2022
Photo of The singer of “You’re the Voice” suffers from cancer

The singer of “You’re the Voice” suffers from cancer

August 23, 2022
Photo of Leni Klum moves – Mama Heidi explains the reasons

Leni Klum moves – Mama Heidi explains the reasons

August 16, 2022
Photo of Yardim and Schulz kiss

Yardim and Schulz kiss

August 24, 2022
Back to top button