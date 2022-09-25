Lilly zu Sayn-Wittgenstein reveals her relationship status



She herself does not have a permanent partner at the moment. Or maybe you don’t want to announce it yet. When asked if she was taken, Sayn-Wittgenstein said, “Officially, I’m single right now…I’m still holding myself back.” Nevertheless, a new marriage would be an option for her. “Now yes! I have two adult children and I won’t have any more. Most people underestimate the fact that being a full-time mom or parent gives up a lot of their privacy for the sake of it. of their offspring. a lot of it just falls by the wayside and gets lost.” If she were to start a new relationship now, at almost 50, it wouldn’t be about “the desire to have children or start a family”. Nevertheless, the Lady of the Society looks to the future with realism: “If the right man crosses my path, then it will be a decision for the next 20 years of my life. And most likely a time in my life that will also be associated with health. limitations. So it would be a commitment for the rest of my life.”