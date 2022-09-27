Leni Klum shows up with a brand new look



Heidi Klum’s daughter took a bold step and said goodbye to her long mane. Leni Klum presents herself with much shorter hair At the end of 2020, Leni Klum celebrated her entry into the spotlight and the associated start of her modeling career on the cover of German “Vogue”. Alongside Mama Heidi Klum, the then 16-year-old posed with long blonde hair that reached almost to her hips. About two years later, the eldest GNTM boss has not only made a name for herself in the industry , but also completely changed its look. In January, Leni already surprised with a new hair color, since then she presented herself with a brown mane. Now she dared the next transformation and had the scissors applied.

Leni Klum now wears a long bob

On Instagram, the 18-year-old shared her 1.5 million followers with the makeover. “I really needed a change,” she justifies the stage in her story before the locks fell out — and not too briefly. In the end, Leni’s hair just reached her shoulders.