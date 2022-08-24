Lena Gercke shows naked baby bump! “Is it a boy?”



Lena Gercke is pregnant with her second child. The model is now delighting her followers with a stylish baby bump photo. At the beginning of June this year, Lena Gercke revealed a secret: she is expecting another child after her daughter Zoe. The notoriety of “Germany’s next top model” gives only a limited glimpse into her private life, and she reveals almost nothing publicly about her pregnancy, but what she always likes to do: post photos of herself with a baby. bump. The model is now doing it again: on her Instagram account, the 34-year-old woman shows her three million followers a completely blue look. She completed the outfit with a cream-colored handbag, a dark blue cap and large hoop earrings.

“Is it a boy?”

Fans of the TV star not only celebrate her usual steady hand when it comes to fashion, but also speculate because of the color: “Is it a boy?” one netizen curiously asks. Others also think the blue could be an indication of the baby’s gender: “Maybe it’s a boy.” So far, however, Gercke hasn’t revealed if Zoe has a sibling.