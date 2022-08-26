Lena Gercke on her pregnancy leak



Lena Gercke’s second pregnancy was made public against her wishes. A very uncomfortable situation for the model More than two months ago, Lena Gercke announced excellent news to her fans: the model and her companion Dustin Schöne are becoming parents for the second time. But before the two could go public with their pregnancy, someone had come before them. “Bild” reported in May about the future fourth member of the family, citing reports from the environment closest to raising awareness of “Germany’s next top model.” Then paparazzi photos surfaced showing her on vacation with a baby bump. Unlike t-online, various media failed to protect the 34-year-old’s privacy and published the murders.

“I felt attacked in my private sphere”

Gercke and his partner denounce this behavior in the fourth installment of their documentary series on YouTube. “I must say that I found it super annoying to be photographed so early, or to have it written so clearly without me confirming it. As a woman and as a mother, as a mother-to-be, I felt good. attacked in my private sphere”, Gercke finds the words clear.