Lara Trump lets a child play in the storm to toughen him up

Critics are at the rendezvous in this video storm. Because Lara, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, shows how she trains her child in “character development”. It’s raining cats and dogs. The wind whips. And in the middle a child is crying. He is a grandson of former US President Donald Trump: Eric “Luke” Trump, named after his father of the same name. Lara and Eric Trump’s child rolls in the video on a toy digger in the pouring rain, rubs his eyes, is visibly upset. eldest son as she captures it all with her cellphone camera – then presents it to an estimated 1.6 million Instagram followers. There she writes of the clip, “We thought we had a time slot, but it turns out we built a character instead.”

