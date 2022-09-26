Klausjürgen Wussow’s son became a father again



Benjamin and Ale Wussow met in 2018 and got married a year later. Two years later, the young couple must face a twist of fate. Ale became pregnant but lost the baby shortly after birth.

“After about six hours he left us”

In a moving statement, Benjamin Wussow explained the situation on Instagram at the time. “On Monday noon, a brave warrior, Ale, gave birth to our son by cesarean section. Sammy had several serious health problems (caused by Down syndrome) at birth (and before).” The doctors had already predicted that their child would not survive. However, an abortion was out of the question for both of them. “After about six hours on this world, he left us around 9 p.m..” Benjamin Wussow continued: “We thank Jesus for the time we were able to spend with our son. (…) We were able to pray for him and tell him how much we love him and how proud we are of him.” Now, a year later, Benjamin and Ale Wussow have become parents again.

Orphan at 14

Benjamin Wussow was confronted with death very early on. When he was only 13, he lost his mother. Yvonne Viehöfer died of cancer at the age of 51. A year later, he also mourned his father. TV legend Klausjürgen Wussow was 78. The actor left behind four children. His most famous daughter is Barbara Wussow. She is also an actress and regularly shines on the screens with the “Dream Ship”. Son Benjamin, on the other hand, now lives in Spain as a Christian missionary.