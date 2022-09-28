King Charles III: Surprised by the new profile picture on Instagram



The old profile of King Charles III. and his wife Camilla, however, did not change. The coat of arms is still visible there. However, that’s because the “Clarence House” profile hasn’t been used since Charles became king. Instead, the new monarch and his royal wife are now posting “The Royal Family” on the late Queen’s Instagram channel. In the meantime, the photo has also been exchanged there. Instead of the coat of arms, one can now see a couple picture of Charles and Camilla – and the king’s wife is in the foreground and therefore also in focus. King Charles III. and King Consort Camilla in her new profile picture. (Source: Instagram / The Royal Family) Many fans might be surprised that the king prefers to focus on his wife in the photo. When Charles and Camilla were still active on the “Clarence House” profile, the photo was different. It still featured a snap in the left corner which was taken in July 2019 when he visited Wales. The couple stand side by side, beaming at the camera. Prince Philip could also be seen from time to time in Queen Elizabeth II’s profile photos, but always in the background, sometimes even out of focus. Following her death in April 2021, the Queen only appeared alone. Until her death, the Queen appeared online with her husband Philip. (Source: Facebook / The Royal Family) Profile photos with Queen Elizabeth II will no longer exist. On Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, King Charles III will be in the left corner in the future. shine – and his wife Camilla. However, her followers don’t have to do without the queen entirely, the latest Instagram post explains.