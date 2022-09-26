King Charles has this advantage over his mother

Is Charles staying silent?

But in addition to criticism of the monarchy, Charles also faces challenges of another kind. Just two days before her death, the Queen confirmed the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, in office. The attitude of the politician differs greatly from that of the new king when it comes to climate and environmental protection. She advocates nuclear power and controversial fracking, but doesn’t think much of solar systems. Charles, on the other hand, is openly committed to environmental protection, advocating an overhaul as early as the 1970s and last saying times in a BBC interview circa 2021, two days a week consciously avoiding meat. Another day, he does not eat any dairy products. He has also designed his property to be more environmentally friendly, for example in terms of heating or installing solar panels on the roofs.

“I can’t comment on that”

A problem that goes hand in hand with the different attitudes of Truss and Charles: the British royal family has always maintained its aforementioned political neutrality, which is due to the constitutional monarchy. Not exactly the best omens for smooth running of institutions.Balmoral Castle: The Queen received new British Prime Minister Liz Truss just two days before her death. (Source: Jane Barlow/dpa) If the King doesn’t comment on Liz Truss’ politics, Charles’ supporters might rub their eyes in astonishment. If, on the other hand, he openly opposes the prime minister’s advice, he would anger the conservative tabloids and jeopardize relations between her and the royal family. The example of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan shows how deviants are treated in Britain: since they renounced their royal duties, they have repeatedly been the target of sometimes harsh criticism. Before his role royal, Charles behaved in a deliberately diplomatic manner. When the BBC asked him last year if the UK government was doing enough to tackle climate change, he replied: “I can’t comment on that.”

There are also difficulties in the family

In addition to the challenges he will have to master as king, there are also private construction sites. The royal family presented themselves as a unit during the mourning phase. But maybe it was just the shared loss that brought them together. There has been a crisis between her youngest son, Prince Harry, and other members of the court for some time. Harry's wife, Duchess Meghan, is also contributing to the dispute. Unforgettable is her television interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which she made serious accusations against the palace.