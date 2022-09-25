Kim Kardashian surprises in Milan



Shortly before the end of Milan Fashion Week, fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana had another highlight ready. Kim Kardashian showed up in a noble dress. Milan Fashion Week is gradually coming to an end. On Saturday evening, however, things came to a head again in the Italian fashion city when fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana presented their spring collection. Presented by model Kim Kardashian, among others, the entrepreneur slipped into a tight, all-black haute couture dress, which highlighted her shapely figure and sparkled with its diamond-shaped ornaments under the storm of camera flashes. The 41-year-old also wore a silver necklace with a cross pendant and matching cross earrings. Her current platinum blonde hair has been styled in a loose bun, with a few strands of hair falling in front of her face. Milan: Kim Kardashian is accompanied by Italian fashion designers Domenico Dolce (right) and Stefano Gabbana. (Source: Antonio Calanni)