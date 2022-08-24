Kim Kardashian beats Hillary Clinton in law quiz

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took on Kim Kardashian in a law quiz – and lost by a huge margin to the reality TV star who was convinced otherwise. In a recorded Q&A for Hillary Clinton’s new documentary series Gutsy, Kim Kardashian won by a score of 11-4. All questions related to legal matters. “She has to work on her responsiveness,” Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, who hosted the game, told People magazine. “Sometimes I could tell my mom knew the answer, but she wasn’t pressing the buzzer fast enough.” She also admits to being surprised by Kim Kardashian’s performance: “I was also really amazed at how well she did,” Clinton’s daughter said. She needed it, but she worked very hard to make it happen.”

