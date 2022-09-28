Jungle Camp 2023: Do you miss Dr. Bob?



It belongs to Jungle Camps like Campfires, Disgust Tests, and Zoff. In the English version, Dr. Bob is gone. And Germany is the only person who has participated in all seasons of “I’m a Star – Get Me Out of Here!” took part. doctor Bob, the jungle camp doctor, is the trash show veteran. The 72-year-old is also involved in other international offshoots of the format. But at least with the British he came out. What effects does this have on his participation in the RTL version, which is due to be produced again in Australia in 2023? As British newspaper “Mirror” reports, Dr. Bob is just too busy to be part of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! British production company ITV confirmed this, saying in a statement obtained by The Mirror: “Bob will always be a friend to the show. We wish him the best and thank him for his hard work.”