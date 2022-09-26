Julian Reichelt against Kurt Krömer



This constellation promises an explosive exchange of blows: RBB moderator Kurt Krömer invites former “Bild” boss Julian Reichelt to the conference. Comedian Kurt Krömer starts a new tour with his rbb show “Chez Krömer” on October 31. As the broadcaster announced on Friday, the new episodes of the seventh season will first be shown online and from November 1 also on television. Krömer will then welcome the following guests to his “interrogation room”: satirist Jan Böhmermann, CDU politician Jens Spahn and former “Bild” boss Julian Reichelt. The latter in particular could cause a stir with his appearance, as he barely appears in public outside of his own YouTube show. Krömer’s earlier interviews with controversial figures also show how heated this can sometimes be on the show RBB. As an example, Krömer himself named his verbal skirmish with ex-AfD politician Frauke Petry in the t-online interview – read more about it here.

Six new episodes starting October 31, 2022

The first of six new episodes of “Chez Krömer” will be available in the ARD media library and on YouTube from 6 p.m., on RBB it will be broadcast a day later, on November 1 at 10:15 p.m. According to the broadcaster, there will be a seventh episode exclusively in the media library.