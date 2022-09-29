Julian Draxler: He became a father

In April, Julian Draxler dropped the baby bomb on Instagram. Now, a good five months later, the footballer’s baby has arrived. Julian Draxler and his girlfriend, French dancer Sethanie Taing, posed for a new Instagram post in April with a framed ultrasound photo. They wrote: “We are delighted to announce that we are expecting our first child.” The 28-year-old delighted his more than 4.5 million followers with the baby news.

Draxler’s Girlfriend Is Happy: ‘Everybody’

Sethanie and Julian hug their child in this Instagram Story. (Source: instagram.com/sethanietaing) The footballer’s girlfriend shared a snapshot of the couple and their baby in her story. The photo shows Sethanie Taing and Julian Draxler snuggling up in bed with their little addition to the family. “All my world”, writes the dancer on the photo of the trio. She also typed “We miss you Dad” on the story post. The new mom doesn’t reveal exactly when the photo was taken. The young family also takes care of it when the child is born.

