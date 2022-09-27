Jörg Pilawa’s daughter takes flight as an actress



He is one of the most famous faces of German television. Today, Jörg Pilawa’s daughter is also drawn to the camera: Emmy landed a role in the cinema, he has been an animator for almost 30 years and it is impossible to imagine the German television landscape without him. It was only at the beginning of this year that Jörg Pilawa switched from ARD to the private broadcaster Sat.1 and now presents the big shows there. A success that certainly did not leave her daughter indifferent. Because Emmy is also drawn to the limelight.

First lead role in a feature film

The 21-year-old wants to make a name for herself as an actress and has just landed her first big role in a movie. This was announced by the artist agency with which she is under contract. According to this, Emmy “will be on camera for a major feature film in a leading role starting in November,” Instagram says of a photo of the young talent. Not much is known about the project, only that it will be filmed in Costa Rica. This is not the first professional experience abroad for the 21-year-old. According to the agency, Emmy worked as an entertainer at a club hotel in Fuerteventura for seven months after graduating from high school in 2019.