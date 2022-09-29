Jenny Frankhauser became a mother and reveals the name



The wait is finally over for Jenny Frankhauser. The queen of the jungle had her first offspring. In April this year, Jenny Frankhauser announced some great news: the former Jungle Camp winner is expecting her first child with partner Steffen König. Your Instagram community allowed Daniela Katzenberger’s half-sister to participate in this private trip. She diligently shared photos and details of her baby bump after her pregnancy announcement. Now her offspring has finally seen the light of day – and this time she’s not hiding it from her fans. “Love has become life,” Frankhauser writes in her new social media post. Her son was born today, Thursday September 29th. The mother also reveals the name: Damien Andreas König; so the baby was given his father’s surname.

“Welcome Little Prince”

“We are the happiest people on this planet,” enthuses the notoriety of trash TV. Your partner posts the same post on their account. In addition to the first words after birth, this also contains a first photo. It shows the hands of the parents and the newborn. Various celebrities congratulate in the comments column. Simone Ballack leaves a red heart emoji. Reality TV star Nico Schwartz writes: “Congratulations dear ones and welcome little Damian.” Sister Daniela reposted the baby news on her Instagram Story and said, “Welcome, little prince.”