Jeff Bezos’ ex is single again

Two years after splitting from Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott has walked down the aisle again. But now this marriage is also considered a failure. In July 2019, Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott announced the end of their marriage. The Amazon founder and the book’s author had been in a relationship for more than 25 years. But then they decided to go their separate ways in the future. Soon after, the two were back in new relationships. Jeff Bezos was dating his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, MacKenzie Scott was in love with Dan Jewett, a teacher who taught at their children’s private school The two became a couple and eventually married MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett met at their children’s private school (Source: The Giving Pledge) But now less two years later, MacKenzie Scott filed for divorce. Court documents show that Dan Jewett did not contest the divorce petition. The division of property is regulated in a separation agreement. Neither party has commented on the process.

