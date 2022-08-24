Isabel Hinz leaves the series

Photo of madmin madminAugust 24, 2022
3


Hinz has previously appeared on camera for episodes of “Notruf Hafen Kante”, “Tatort”, and “SOKO Hamburg”. In an interview with RTL, she says about her commitment to GZSZ: “The weather was a big challenge for me. There were really intense days because of the high workload, but I have the feeling to have surpassed myself through such a time and I had more power. There were many beautiful moments that I will always carry in my heart. ” She is currently in the process of casting for a new project. Which one, she can’t say yet. But the 26-year-old also has plenty to do outside of auditions and filming. “Although acting is always my top priority, I work in the cultural sector during filming breaks,” explains the Hamburg native. “I am also involved in the Afghan Women’s Association in Hamburg. Social commitment is very important to me.”

Photo of madmin madminAugust 24, 2022
3
Photo of madmin

madmin

Related Articles

Photo of RTL presenter Laura Papendick loves ‘Bachelorette’ winners

RTL presenter Laura Papendick loves ‘Bachelorette’ winners

August 13, 2022
Photo of Pietro Lombardi: the star of DSDS becomes a father for the second time

Pietro Lombardi: the star of DSDS becomes a father for the second time

August 21, 2022

Gender in public broadcasters? You should beware

August 20, 2022
Photo of Daniela Katzenberger Shows Her Face After Plastic Surgery – “I Was Really Scared”

Daniela Katzenberger Shows Her Face After Plastic Surgery – “I Was Really Scared”

August 16, 2022
Back to top button