Isabel Edvardsson takes the reins of RTL



Because Motsi Mabuse has other appointments, the juror cannot participate in all the performances of the “Let’s Dance” tour. RTL has already organized a performance. On October 31, “Let’s Dance” is going on tour again. A total of 24 dates are planned in 16 cities. As usual, the jury is made up of Joachim Llambi, Jorge González and Motsi Mabuse. However, the latter will not be able to participate in all appointments, because the juror has other obligations at this very moment. Since 2019, the 41-year-old has also been on the jury of “Strictly Come Dancing”, the British edition of “Let’s Dance”. The dates overlap.

Isabel Edvardsson replaces Motsi Mabuse

However, RTL has already found a replacement. Motsi Mabuse is represented by none other than Isabel Edvardsson. The Swede has been part of the ‘Let’s Dance’ team since the first season. In 2006 she danced to victory with Wayne Carpendale, four years later she herself served on the jury. This year, she floated on the dance floor with Riccardo Basile, but gave up after just a few shows.