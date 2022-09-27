Is Prince Harry in a secret deal with King Charles III? received?



The relationship between Prince Harry and King Charles III has been in effect for over two years. so tense. But now there might be a breakthrough in the argument: Is the ice age between father and son soon over? According to British media, there is at least a thaw between Harry and Charles. For example, an insider told The Telegraph newspaper that the new king would see a “huge, hopeful swimmer”. He got that impression during the late Queen’s grieving phase during conversations with Prince Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan. The conversations are said to give the 73-year-old hope that relations between the core royal family and the Sussexes could once again improve. Still, the King loves his two children Charles with sons Harry and William in 2005. (Source: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) There has also been a rule change for Prince Harry during the mourning period. Fans saw this as a peace offering. Additionally, British newspaper ‘The Mirror’ reports that Harry is currently revising his planned tell-all book. The exact reasons for this are not yet known, but it is assumed that the prince toned down some passages so as not to further stir up the argument with his family.