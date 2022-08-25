Interview with Vanessa May: "It was a scratch on your resume"



Gossip with stepmother Andrea Berg? Zoff with Dieter Bohlen? Courses dropped? In the exclusive t-online interview, Vanessa Mai clarifies the rumours.Vanessa Mai has made a change in the last ten years: from the pop singer, who first evolved as a front woman at Wolkenfrei, to the famous pop star. But the success story of the 30-year-old was not without drawbacks. Rumors started circulating. Mai talks openly to t-online about how she handles speculation. She also gives insight into her not always successful career planning. You can read in the interview why, for example, a lost singing competition still bothers you today and what lessons you learned from the failed training. Vanessa Mai: Of course, it was not a good situation. But it stimulated me. I thought at the time, “Damn, I know what I want to do.” I started my apprenticeship to have something up my sleeve. But after I got fired, I knew I didn’t belong in a desk job. I don’t care now, but back then it was a scratch on my CV. I should have explained to another employer that I had interrupted my training and the time I was doing music. Your parents wanted you to start an apprenticeship after finishing your studies. How did mom and dad react when you lost your studies? Sometimes I wish my parents were a little more strict, even though I had a good childhood. My father also makes music and could understand my desire. They were not enthusiastic at the time, but then they supported me in my projects. What defeat still hurts you to this day? I didn’t even get a certificate of participation in a singing competition. It was depressing (laughs) You then had your first successes with the group Wolkenfrei, later you worked alone as Wolkenfrei and thanks to your jury work at DSDS, you finally got to know yourself as Vanessa May. A metamorphosis in itself… Many discussions took place upstream on how this transition from Cloud Free to Vanessa Mai could be implemented. Cloud Free was an established brand, but the group no longer existed. Working at DSDS was the perfect time to reposition back then. It was clear to Andreas and me that most people watching the show didn’t know Wolkenfrei or Vanessa Mai anyway – so my name on the jury didn’t matter. DSDS was like a liberation, did Dieter Bohlen give you any advice at the time? When you work with him, you can learn a lot. By the way: We never had stress, as some assumed. I’m grateful for my time on DSDS because Dieter and the show made so much possible for me. Before that, I was a stranger. They said you had problems with your stepmother Andrea Berg. But now there’s a duet between you two with “Unendlich” on the album I think that argument was a press thing. It happened all of a sudden and there were times when Andrea and I really thought we had a problem. But we never had one. Neither professionally – we are two completely different generations with our own fans – nor privately. Andrea wasn’t the mean stepmother and I – I hope (laughs) – never the mean stepdaughter. There’s not even a grain of truth in the rumor? No. When Andreas gave up directing Andrea, the media jumped on it and created a scandal. Yes, we had a little less contact and a little distance back then, but there was never a fight between us. Do you and your mother-in-law have a lot of contacts? Yes, we are going on vacation together in August. Of course, because of all our busy schedules, it doesn’t happen often, but I’m really looking forward to it. Earlier this year, we were on a ski vacation with the whole family and we talked about your career. How important was Andreas to your career? He’s my husband, my manager. We both work very hard together to succeed! So both or not at all? Exactly. I couldn’t enjoy all of this without him. How much do you mix private life and work? Or do you have a rule, for example, not to talk about work at dinner anymore? No, there is no separation with us. We know each other very well and live in a sort of symbiosis. We give each other freedom, we always talk to each other openly. But it is important that the relationship always find time to disconnect. Then we lay by the pool, have a drink and listen to music. You got married for the second time in May. Who made the second request? It was actually Andreas. He now seems like I always push him to do everything. I also pushed him to the first. At least that’s what he always says (laughs). What does “urgent” mean in this context? Oh, it’s always the boring subject: “Honey, what do you want for your birthday?” (laughs) You wanted a birthday proposal? No, but I said I was happy and didn’t wish for anything. That’s when he apparently got the idea for the proposal and showed me the ring. Did he kneel down in front of you? No. However, he did on the first request. It was nice to tie the knot again. But that didn’t bring us closer. We were like that before. Despite my personal happiness, I heard a few breakup songs on the new album “Metamorphose”.Before Andreas, I had some pretty bad experiences with my ex-boyfriends. Nevertheless, songs like “Aus und weg” or “No Hard Feelings” are not necessarily autobiographical. I want to tell stories that others may have experienced and can relate to. I never worry about how many positive or negative songs we’ve written. I just have to enjoy the music.