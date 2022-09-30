In his last interview, he was hopeful

“I wrote it as if I already knew it”

The rapper died at the age of 59. A few months before his sudden death, the musician gave one of his last interviews and raved about his hit. “It’s the only song I wrote without even putting down my pen. I never looked up and thought about it. I wrote it like I already knew it,” Coolio recalled in The Six O’Clock Show” in July. Hopeful, he said, “I hope it happens to me again with another song.” But it shouldn’t happen again. Shortly before, “Gangsta’s Paradise” had reached a new milestone: in 2018, his record company released the music video on YouTube, and in just four years, it had a billion views. “I hit 1 billion the same week that 50 Cent reached 1 billion with ‘In Da Club’. It took 17 years for ‘In Da Club’ to reach 1 billion. It took me 4,” the 59-year-old said. But what made “Gangsta’s Paradise” so successful? “I didn’t use buzzwords… I think that made it timeless,” the musician said.

What happened after “Gangsta’s Paradise”?

“Gangsta’s Paradise” was his biggest hit. Coolio could no longer bank on success. After a few studio albums, he also appeared on the reality show “Coolio’s Rules” on Oxygen in 2008. He has had other TV appearances including Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 and Ultimate Big Brother in 2010. He has also created a cooking web series called Cookin’ with Coolio and released a cookbook, according to her own Apparently Hip Hop Was On The Agenda Again. In his interview with The Irish Examiner, Coolio said he was working on new music, including a collaboration with Christy Dignam of Irish rock band Aslan. “We’ve just started. We’re working on a track. We haven’t even started writing the lyrics yet. The track is being created as we speak. Over the next four to six weeks, we should have something solid we can work with,” he said over the summer. However, just two months after that interview, Coolio died – and the song wasn’t released.