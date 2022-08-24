“I’m proud of you, my son”

Photo of madmin madminAugust 24, 2022
0


Unlike their mother, Mirja du Mont’s children are not in the spotlight. The echo of a new photo of her son is all the greater.Two children are from Sky and Mirja du Mont’s marriage, which broke down in 2016: 21-year-old daughter Tara and five-year-old son Fayn . Their children mostly keep the famous parents out of public view, and recordings of the two are rare. The 46-year-old mother now delights her fans even more with a photo of her son. In her Instagram story, the actress shares a snapshot of the teenager looking directly at the camera. He wears a light gray top and a silver chain. “I’m proud of you son!! How time flies! 16 years old,” she wrote. However, the reason for posting is not his birthday. It was already August 3.

Photo of madmin madminAugust 24, 2022
0
Photo of madmin

madmin

Related Articles

Photo of Lola Weippert: The RTL host does without bras

Lola Weippert: The RTL host does without bras

August 15, 2022
Photo of Candidate talks to Jauch about his head and neck

Candidate talks to Jauch about his head and neck

August 16, 2022
Photo of The model is now surprisingly bald

The model is now surprisingly bald

August 23, 2022
Photo of Daniel Aminati became a dad for the first time! “You are with us now”

Daniel Aminati became a dad for the first time! “You are with us now”

August 24, 2022
Back to top button