“I’m proud of you, my son”



Unlike their mother, Mirja du Mont’s children are not in the spotlight. The echo of a new photo of her son is all the greater.Two children are from Sky and Mirja du Mont’s marriage, which broke down in 2016: 21-year-old daughter Tara and five-year-old son Fayn . Their children mostly keep the famous parents out of public view, and recordings of the two are rare. The 46-year-old mother now delights her fans even more with a photo of her son. In her Instagram story, the actress shares a snapshot of the teenager looking directly at the camera. He wears a light gray top and a silver chain. “I’m proud of you son!! How time flies! 16 years old,” she wrote. However, the reason for posting is not his birthday. It was already August 3.