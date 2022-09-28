Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine after seven years



Ryan Reynolds made his debut as Deadpool in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” (2009), which garnered a lot of criticism. The 45-year-old then celebrated a major worldwide success in 2016 with the film “Deadpool”, which received a sequel in 2018. “Deadpool 3” was directed by Shawn Levy, 54. This is the first “Deadpool” movie made by Marvel Studios. Jackman isn’t the first “X-Men” star to come out of retirement for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His “Logan” co-star Patrick Stewart, 82, made an appearance on “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” this summer. Hopefully Ryan Reynolds’ hilarious Twitter video in which he announced Wolverine’s return didn’t just make one of his infamous jokes. In the clip, he says that of course Deadpool’s first appearance in the MCU has to be something very special. “And I have nothing. Just complete emptiness up there.” But there is an idea, confides the Hollywood star sitting on a sofa. As Hugh Jackman walks through the house in the background, Reynolds asks him if he wants to play Wolverine again. “Yeah sure, Ryan,” he replies casually… At the end, Whitney Houston’s song “I will always love you” plays…